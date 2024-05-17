French army awards Arquus contract for next-gen tankers

The French Procurement Agency (DGA) has officially awarded Arquus a contract to develop and produce a new generation of tankers, known as CCNG (Camion-Citerne Nouvelle Génération).

This contract reinforces Arquus’ role as a key player in the design and production of the French Army’s armored logistical vehicles.

The initial batch of 70 vehicles is scheduled for delivery starting in 2026, as part of a broader program aimed at providing 376 new-generation tankers by 2030. This timeline aligns with the current military programming law (2024-2030).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

These new tankers are intended for various branches of the armed forces, including the Army, the Air and Space Force, and the Operational Energy Service. They are designed to meet the specific requirements of robustness and versatility essential for their missions. As a critical element in the logistical chain, these tankers ensure fuel supply in challenging and sometimes exposed conditions, contributing to the success of military operations.

The CCNG fleet will feature three versions to adapt to different mission needs:

Mass Transport CCNG: A 20m³ tanker with an armored cabin.

Protection Device CCNG: A 12m³ tanker with an armored cabin.

Versatile Unprotected CCNG: A 12m³ tanker with a soft cabin.

The new generation tankers are based on an 8×8 off-road chassis from the Renault Trucks civilian range. Arquus leverages its extensive experience in the field and its collaborations with Magyar, a company that designs and manufactures tankers, and Desautel, a specialist in fire protection with expertise in distribution groups.

Arquus will design and manufacture the armored cabins at its center of excellence in Garchizy, France. The complete assembly of these tankers will be carried out at the new vehicle production center of excellence in Limoges. This contract will also lead to the opening of a new assembly line. Arquus has been mandated to develop and provide the support system, including tools, spare parts, documentation, and training for these vehicles. Additionally, support services and technical management of the vehicle fleet will be provided by Arquus.