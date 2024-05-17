Friday, May 17, 2024
Yemen’s rebels claim downing of Reaper drone

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for shooting down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The incident was confirmed hours after footage surfaced online showing what appeared to be the wreckage of the modern combat drone.

Houthi-led media later released video evidence purportedly capturing the moment the drone was struck. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated that the Reaper was shot down on Thursday using a surface-to-air missile. He described the drone’s mission as “hostile actions” in Yemen’s Marib province, an area controlled by forces loyal to Yemen’s exiled, internationally recognized government.

The U.S. military has not yet commented on the incident. This marks the latest in a series of drone losses for the U.S. in Yemen, with at least five similar incidents attributed to the Houthis since they seized control of the country’s north and the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The MQ-9 Reaper, valued at approximately $30 million, is a key asset in modern aerial surveillance and strike operations. Capable of flying at altitudes up to 50,000 feet, the Reaper can remain airborne for up to 24 hours, making it a formidable tool for intelligence gathering and combat missions.

The U.S. has utilized drones extensively in Yemen for counterterrorism operations.

