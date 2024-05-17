Friday, May 17, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian strikes destroy Russian MiG-31s in Crimea

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

New satellite imagery confirms the loss of two Russian Aerospace Force MiG-31 interceptors and other significant damage at Belbek airfield following recent Ukrainian strikes.

High-quality images from commercial provider Maxar have revealed the extent of the damage, including two MiG-31s, a Su-27, and a MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

The attack’s aftermath shows the charred remains of an adjacent fuel farm and damage to a nearby structure. Scorching is visible on the apron and access roads, indicating the intensity of the strikes. Additionally, an S-400 air defense system, including its radar, was completely destroyed. This destruction likely facilitated a subsequent drone attack on Sevastopol.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

An intelligence source told Reuters that Ukraine targeted a power substation in Crimea, an oil depot, a railway station in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, and an oil refinery in Tuapse overnight on May 16. These strikes highlight Ukraine’s increasing use of long-range drones and missiles to hit strategic targets far from the front lines, including in Crimea, which Russian troops seized and annexed in 2014.

The loss of the MiG-31s and the S-400 system is a notable setback for Russian military capabilities in the region. The MiG-31, a supersonic interceptor, plays a critical role in Russia’s air defense over the Black Sea region, while the S-400 is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.

Ukraine’s ability to conduct such strikes demonstrates a growing capacity to disrupt Russian military assets and infrastructure, leveraging long-range precision strikes to target high-value assets. The recent attacks also underscore the ongoing strategic contest over Crimea and the broader Black Sea region, with Ukraine continuing to press its offensive despite the risks.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Patria ready to restart 155mm artillery production

Dylan Malyasov -
In response to the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, Finnish defense company Patria has announced its readiness to resume the production of 155mm field...

Russia intensifies use of new Su-57 jets for strikes on Ukraine

Aviation

China’s new stealth warship spotted during sea trials

Maritime Security

New European combat drone is a step closer to taking flight

Aviation

Malaysia looks to buy S. Korean rocket launcher

Army

Close-up photo shows China’s new EW vehicle

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.