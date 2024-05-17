Ukrainian strikes destroy Russian MiG-31s in Crimea

New satellite imagery confirms the loss of two Russian Aerospace Force MiG-31 interceptors and other significant damage at Belbek airfield following recent Ukrainian strikes.

High-quality images from commercial provider Maxar have revealed the extent of the damage, including two MiG-31s, a Su-27, and a MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

The attack’s aftermath shows the charred remains of an adjacent fuel farm and damage to a nearby structure. Scorching is visible on the apron and access roads, indicating the intensity of the strikes. Additionally, an S-400 air defense system, including its radar, was completely destroyed. This destruction likely facilitated a subsequent drone attack on Sevastopol.

An intelligence source told Reuters that Ukraine targeted a power substation in Crimea, an oil depot, a railway station in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, and an oil refinery in Tuapse overnight on May 16. These strikes highlight Ukraine’s increasing use of long-range drones and missiles to hit strategic targets far from the front lines, including in Crimea, which Russian troops seized and annexed in 2014.

High-quality satellite images of the Belbek airfield from MAXAR have appeared, which can be used to identify enemy losses in aviation: ▪️2 MiG-31;

▪️ Su-27;

▪️ MiG-29. Russians may have evacuated other damaged planes after the attack, so that is the minimum damage. Also, an… pic.twitter.com/70goLBf6X3 — PS01 (@PStyle0ne1) May 17, 2024

The loss of the MiG-31s and the S-400 system is a notable setback for Russian military capabilities in the region. The MiG-31, a supersonic interceptor, plays a critical role in Russia’s air defense over the Black Sea region, while the S-400 is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.

Ukraine’s ability to conduct such strikes demonstrates a growing capacity to disrupt Russian military assets and infrastructure, leveraging long-range precision strikes to target high-value assets. The recent attacks also underscore the ongoing strategic contest over Crimea and the broader Black Sea region, with Ukraine continuing to press its offensive despite the risks.