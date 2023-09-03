Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces blow up Russian patrol boat with Turkish drone

NewsAviationMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops took out a Russian patrol boat using a Turkish-supplied TB2 drone on the frontlines.

The Ukrainian Navy released footage on Sunday showing what it said were successful strikes against a Russian KS-701 patrol boat using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

“In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy troops, naval aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy boat of the KC-701 Tuna type,” the Ukrainian Navy said in a release on Sunday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Navy said in a release that a drone strike killed six people and injured two others.

A Russian KS-701 patrol boat reportedly was destroyed by a TB-2 strike in the Kherson region.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog