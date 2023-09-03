Ukrainian forces blow up Russian patrol boat with Turkish drone

Ukrainian troops took out a Russian patrol boat using a Turkish-supplied TB2 drone on the frontlines.

The Ukrainian Navy released footage on Sunday showing what it said were successful strikes against a Russian KS-701 patrol boat using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

“In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy troops, naval aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy boat of the KC-701 Tuna type,” the Ukrainian Navy said in a release on Sunday.

The Navy said in a release that a drone strike killed six people and injured two others.

Rare air strike of Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 on Russian Project KS-701 coast guard patrol boat. Location is reported to be occupied Kherson oblast. pic.twitter.com/mNn7oJ6OOk — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) September 3, 2023

A Russian KS-701 patrol boat reportedly was destroyed by a TB-2 strike in the Kherson region.