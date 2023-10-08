Ukrainian forces blow up Russian most advanced tank

Russia reportedly lost another T-90M in Ukraine, its most advanced tank in service.

The Ukrainian military released footage on Sunday showing what it said were successful strikes against the most modern tanks in Russian service.

Ukrainian Soldiers from the 66th Mechanized Brigade have destroyed the Russian T-90M with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). In released aerial footage, a Russian tank went up in flames after being struck by direct hits from Ukrainian forces.

The modern Russian T-90M tank can be easily identified by several visual differences, including a remotely operated weapon station on top, a 125 mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, and bar-slat armor at the rear.

According to OSINT analysts, T-90M attempting to break through the defence line on the frontline was blown up during the battle on the outskirts of the village of Makiivka, which lies in the Donetsk region.

The Russian state media have called the T-90M Proryv the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability. It is an advanced Russian tank, which according to some estimates costs $4.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx said that the Russian army has lost at least 42 T-90M tanks since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.