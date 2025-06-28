Ukrainian drone hits rare North Korean rocket launcher

Ukrainian forces have released aerial footage showing the destruction of a rare North Korean-made M1991 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) during combat operations in the Novopavlivka direction.

The strike, carried out by the elite “Raid” battalion, resulted in the complete loss of the launcher and a secondary detonation triggered by a direct drone hit.

The M1991, a long-range 240mm rocket system supplied to Russia by North Korea, was reportedly fully loaded when it was engaged.

According to the unit’s statement on Telegram, a Ukrainian drone operator hit one of the rockets mounted in the launch pack. The rocket then pierced the cab of the vehicle, followed by a fire and full detonation of the system.

Footage released by the battalion shows the moment of impact, the immediate launch of a rocket, and the subsequent explosion. The vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames, leading to the destruction of both the launcher and its payload.

The strike took place in the Donetsk region, an area of ongoing heavy fighting.

The M1991 system is capable of launching 240mm unguided rockets to ranges of 40 to 60 kilometers, with a high rate of fire and a saturation effect designed to neutralize wide-area targets. The destruction of such a system not only eliminates a threat to frontline units but also disrupts Russia’s ability to conduct massed fire missions.

Multiple reports have indicated that North Korea began supplying M1991 MLRS units to Russia within the last six months, with some sources suggesting that as many as 100 launchers could eventually be transferred. The use of these systems on the battlefield has been interpreted as part of a growing military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Russia seeks to replenish its stockpiles amid high consumption rates.