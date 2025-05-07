type here...

Rare North Korean rocket system spotted in Russian hands

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

A North Korean-made M1991 240mm multiple rocket launcher has been visually confirmed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to open-source footage and battlefield analysis.

As noted by analysts, the launcher was identified by its 22-tube configuration and modified cab, which included additional armor plating not typically seen on legacy variants.

A distinguishing tactical marking of Russia’s “Sever” (North) Group of Forces was visible on the cab of the launcher, indicating that at least some of the M1991 systems may be operated by units under the Leningrad Military District.

The M1991 is capable of launching 240mm unguided rockets to ranges between 40 and 60 kilometers, offering wide-area saturation fire. The system is particularly effective against fixed defensive positions and massed troop formations due to its payload and rate of fire.

Also, Ukrainian sources have released footage showing the destruction of what they claim to be an M1991 system. However, visual confirmation remains inconclusive, and the identity of the destroyed launcher has yet to be independently verified.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not publicly detailed the circumstances of the system’s destruction, nor provided a formal assessment of its battlefield effectiveness. However, the appearance of the M1991 will likely attract close scrutiny from intelligence agencies and defense analysts monitoring North Korean weapons proliferation.

