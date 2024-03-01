Ukrainian drone hits Pantsir-S1 in Belgorod region

The Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) confirmed on Friday morning that Ukrainian military forces conducted an attack on a Russian Pantsir-S1 truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system in the Belgorod region.

In recently released footage, a one-way attack (OWA) drone, commonly referred to as a suicide drone, used by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR), successfully targeted the Russian air defense system.

The attack on the enemy’s anti-aircraft defense asset took place near the village of Hlovochyno in the Grayvoron district of the Belgorod region, Russia.

According to the GUR report, following the strike, the Pantsir-S1 was heavily damaged, and two Russian soldiers sustained injuries.

The Pantsir system is designed to provide air defenses for military and military-industrial objects.

The cost of the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system is estimated to be approximately 15 million dollars.