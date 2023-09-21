Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian drone blows up Russian fighting vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian military released aerial footage Wednesday of its drone blowing up a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle.

The footage shows the fighting vehicle that blew up and sent its turret hurtling a hundred feet into the air following a Ukrainian drone strike.

The BMP-1 reportedly was destroyed by the Soldiers of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source investigations group said that the reason for such a massive explosion could be that the BMP-1 was carrying additional ammunition for its troops.

“Presumably in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian 110th TDF Brigade hit a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle with a HEAT munition dropped from a heavy drone bomber, detonating the ammunition onboard and blowing the vehicle apart,” said the OSINT group in a X post.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian saboteurs broke into military airfield near Moscow

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services attacked Moscow's Chkalovsky military airfield. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Wednesday that unknown saboteurs broke into...

Russian drone damaged Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter at military airfield

Aviation

Azerbaijani force destroys Armenian air defense system with precision strike

Army

Israel unveils new generation of Merkava tank

Army

Haunting images of burnt Russian submarine leaked

Maritime Security

Pentagon to order more Carl-Gustaf weapons systems

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog