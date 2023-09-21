Ukrainian drone blows up Russian fighting vehicle

The Ukrainian military released aerial footage Wednesday of its drone blowing up a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle.

The footage shows the fighting vehicle that blew up and sent its turret hurtling a hundred feet into the air following a Ukrainian drone strike.

The BMP-1 reportedly was destroyed by the Soldiers of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source investigations group said that the reason for such a massive explosion could be that the BMP-1 was carrying additional ammunition for its troops.

#Ukraine: Presumably in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian 110th TDF Brigade hit a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle with a HEAT munition dropped from a heavy drone bomber, detonating the ammunition onboard and blowing the vehicle apart. pic.twitter.com/6RRe4JNQdR — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 20, 2023

“Presumably in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian 110th TDF Brigade hit a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle with a HEAT munition dropped from a heavy drone bomber, detonating the ammunition onboard and blowing the vehicle apart,” said the OSINT group in a X post.