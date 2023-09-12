Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian kamikaze drone crews

Ukrainian artillery is hunting Russian drone crews that launch and operate Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as “kamikaze drone.”

Lancet kamikaze drones have a significant impact on the situation on the battlefield by allowing Russian troops to attack Ukrainian high-tech and expensive weapon systems such as radars or long-range artillery.

Loitering munition has become an absolute nightmare for Ukrainian troops, which is why the units that operate these drones have become priority targets for artillery troops.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian troops have begun a real hunt for Lancet munition launchers and Zala drone crews guiding kamikaze drones to their targets. In the last week alone, there have been several confirmed cases of such crews being killed.

According to OSINT analyst Paulius Zaleckas, one of the Lancet launchers was hit near the village of Pokrovske, which is located near the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia.

Another drone crew was spotted and killed in Luhanske, Donetsk region.

Strike on the base of the Russian crews of the Lancet and Zala UAVs. Luhanske, Donetsk region. 11.09.2023.https://t.co/349XeiBuhg pic.twitter.com/RhEMqKLTgq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 12, 2023

In addition, another crew of Russian drones was spotted in the Kherson region.

🇺🇦Himars took out Crew of 🇷🇺ZALA 421-16E & kamikaze ZALA Lancet in the #Kherson region pic.twitter.com/FtDt4tdJke — C4H10FO2P ☠️ (@markito0171) September 10, 2023

Kamikaze drones have become a real headache for Ukrainian troops and inciting fear into the minds of artillery crews, which have become the main target for Russian drones.