Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian kamikaze drone crews

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian artillery is hunting Russian drone crews that launch and operate Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as “kamikaze drone.”

Lancet kamikaze drones have a significant impact on the situation on the battlefield by allowing Russian troops to attack Ukrainian high-tech and expensive weapon systems such as radars or long-range artillery.

Loitering munition has become an absolute nightmare for Ukrainian troops, which is why the units that operate these drones have become priority targets for artillery troops.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian troops have begun a real hunt for Lancet munition launchers and Zala drone crews guiding kamikaze drones to their targets. In the last week alone, there have been several confirmed cases of such crews being killed.

According to OSINT analyst Paulius Zaleckas, one of the Lancet launchers was hit near the village of Pokrovske, which is located near the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia.

Another drone crew was spotted and killed in Luhanske, Donetsk region.

In addition, another crew of Russian drones was spotted in the Kherson region.

Kamikaze drones have become a real headache for Ukrainian troops and inciting fear into the minds of artillery crews, which have become the main target for Russian drones.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian special forces seized Russia’s modern radar system

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Monday that its special operations unit has seized a modern Russian radar system at the Russian-occupied offshore...

Russia builds “Flakturm” to counter Ukrainian drones

Army

Russia creates special helicopter units to hunt Ukrainian drones

Aviation

Germany vows to send more Marder fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Army

Poland to receive 486 more rocket launchers

Army

BAE Systems will build and repair L119 howitzers in Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog