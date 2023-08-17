Thursday, August 17, 2023
Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian S-300V system with precision strike

By Dylan Malyasov
archive photo

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian surface-to-air missile system with deadly precision.

Three 9A83 transporter-erector-launcher and radar (TELAR) and one 9A84 transporter erector launcher (TEL) of the S-300V series surface-to-air missile system have been spotted by Ukraine’s reconnaissance drone in the Kherson region.

In addition, the drone detected other components of the S-300V system in the same area: the 9S19 radar and the 9S32 missile guidance station.

After vehicles of the S-300V air defense system were detected by the drone, it was decided to destroy them with the help of the HIMARS system. The guided rocket’s precision strike destroyed 3 TELARs and severely damaged 2 radar units.

The S-300V is one of Russia’s more formidable air defense systems. It is a long-range, multi-channel anti-ballistic missile defense system designed and manufactured by Almaz-Antey.

The primary role of the S-300VM is to protect forces and vital industrial and military installations against mass air attacks.

According to Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, S-300V can engage short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, precision-guided weapons, strategic and tactical aircraft, and early warning electronic warfare aircraft.

