Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian rocket launcher with precision strike

Ukrainian Soldiers from the 72nd Mechanised Brigade have destroyed a Russian rocket launcher.

Drone footage shows the Russian BM-21 Grad 122mm multiple-launch rocket system can be seen exploding after a first strike that leaves the rocket launcher alight.

The Ukrainian military has been conducting massive strikes against the Russian grouping of troops in the south of the country and is probably preparing for a large-scale counteroffensive to try to take back territories held by Russian forces.

So far, the main targets for Ukrainian attacks have been command posts, logistics bases, and artillery systems of the Russian army, which significantly affects the course of the fighting.

The counteroffensive is ultimately expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian troops trained and equipped by the West.