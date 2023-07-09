Sunday, July 9, 2023
Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian heavy rocket launchers with precision strikes

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian artillery has blown up two Russian 220mm heavy rocket launchers during its southern offensive.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows two Russian BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers spewing flames and thick, black smoke after they were hit in Ukrainian artillery strikes.

The multiple rocket launchers can be seen exploding after a first strike that leaves the BM-27 Uragans alight.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that Uragan rocket launchers were destroyed by GMLRS strikes of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, an OSINT expert noted that one of the launchers was fitted with a cope cage against small bomblets dropped by commercial drones.

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities.

The system can be used in conditions of enemy’s application of the nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapon at any time, during night and day in various climatic conditions at air temperatures from -40° to +50°.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

