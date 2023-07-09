Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian heavy rocket launchers with precision strikes

Ukrainian artillery has blown up two Russian 220mm heavy rocket launchers during its southern offensive.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows two Russian BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers spewing flames and thick, black smoke after they were hit in Ukrainian artillery strikes.

The multiple rocket launchers can be seen exploding after a first strike that leaves the BM-27 Uragans alight.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that Uragan rocket launchers were destroyed by GMLRS strikes of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, an OSINT expert noted that one of the launchers was fitted with a cope cage against small bomblets dropped by commercial drones.

#Ukraine: Two Russian Uragan 9P140 220mm multiple rocket launchers (one with a cope cage) were destroyed by GMLRS strikes of the Ukrainian army in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/WWc1opR8wm — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 8, 2023

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities.

The system can be used in conditions of enemy’s application of the nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapon at any time, during night and day in various climatic conditions at air temperatures from -40° to +50°.