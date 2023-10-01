Sunday, October 1, 2023
Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian military says it has destroyed a modern Russian air defense system known as Tor in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

It also said the Russian Tor series surface-to-air missile system was destroyed by a Ukrainian guided missile near Tokmak City.

The footage released by the Ukrainian military shows a Russian Tor missile air defense system going up in smoke after a direct hit from a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rocket.

After the hit, the air defense system sustained numerous damages and lost its ability to move, and the crew had to be evacuated with the help of others who tried to turn the vehicle’s turret by force.

The Tor is a short-range, ground-based missile system, also known as Gauntlet by NATO, that integrates the radar and missile launcher on a vehicle.

Tor features a turret with a top-mounted target acquisition radar, and frontal tracking radar, with 8 ready to fire missiles stored vertically between the two radars.

Dylan Malyasov
