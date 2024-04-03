Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system

Ukrainian military forces have successfully detected and destroyed a BUK surface-to-air missile system deployed by Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to reports from Militarnyi.

The operation involved reconnaissance conducted by a specialized unit, the Kabul 9, under the command of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR). Using unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance, Ukrainian scouts effectively adjusted artillery fire, targeting and destroying the enemy air defense system.

“The Kabul 9 unit identified the Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system and directed our artillery fire towards it,” stated officials from the GUR.

The Ukrainian forces reportedly used the US-made M142 HIMARS rocket system, requiring just one projectile to disable the BUK installation effectively.

As a result of the operation, the Russian troops suffered the loss of a 9A310M1-2 self-propelled vehicle, part of the 9K37M1-2 “BUK-M1-2” air defense system, weakening the Russian air defense capabilities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The self-propelled launcher 9A310M1-2 of the BUK-M1-2 complex is fully autonomous, capable of independent target detection, tracking, and missile launch operations without reliance on other system components.