Ukrainian artillery blow up Russian super-heavy gun

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s most powerful “big gun” in the Donetsk region.

Russian 2S7 Pion super-heavy gun, one of the most powerful in the world, was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery near occupied Makiivka, according to the Militarnyi.

“After detecting and identifying the target, the Russian self-propelled artillery system was destroyed by high-precision weapons, which hit the self-propelled vehicle and caused a fire in the ammunition stacked nearby,” according to a media report.

According to information collected by OSINT analysts, the location of the occupiers’ artillery was geolocated. It is located a few kilometers north of the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region.

Russia has potentially lost at least eight 2S7 artilerry systems with a deadly 203mm gun in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.

The 2S7 Pion (Russian for Peony) is a biggest armored artillery piece in the Russian arsenal. The self-propelled gun, known popularly as the “Soviet atomic cannon”, can carry up to four 203 mm nuclear shells that could eliminate targets at a range of 37.5 km.

According to GlobalSecurity.org, 2C7 “Peony” is designed to suppress and eliminate nuclear weapons (SJA), artillery, mortars, equipment, rear, command posts, enemy manpower.

The main purpose of this self-propelled gun, which went into operation in 1975, was the suppression of enemy rear lines, the destruction of particularly important nuclear weapons and facilities in tactical depths up to 50 kilometers away.

The 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun developed in the 1980s and still considered as one of the most powerful cannons in the world.