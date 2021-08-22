Ukraine’s new Oplot tank breaks down in rehearsal parade

Ukrainian new Oplot main battle tank appears to have broken down during a rehearsal for the military parade in Kyiv.

According to reports from local news agencies and posts from social media, one of three Oplot tanks suddenly broken down during the 30th anniversary Independence Day parade rehearsal in Kyiv on Friday.

The newest Ukrainian tank was disabled a few minutes before the start of the rehearsal and was replaced by a modernized T-64BM2 tank. Eyewitnesses report that puddles of fuel were visible from under the bottom of the Oplot tank and the military in a hurry tried to evacuate it.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A video has emerged on social media showing what appears to be the Oplot tank that was broke down on the street of Kyiv, just before a rehearsal parade.

At the final rehearsal, which took place on Sunday evening, only two Oplot tanks took part and it remains unclear whether the broken tank will be repaired in time for the parade, which will take place on August 24.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence inducted the Oplot-M MBTs into service in 2009. In September 2011, the Royal Thai Army placed an order with Ukrainian arms trading company Ukrspetzexport for 49 Oplot MBTs.

The Oplot has a weight of some 51 tons. The tank can carry a crew of three, and it is enabled with a maximum speed of 70 kph, according to data from Ukroboronprom. The Oplot is produced by the UkrOboronProm’s subsidiary Malyshev at its plant in Kharkiv.