Tuesday, October 31, 2023
type here...

Ukraine’s charitable foundation delivers upgraded sights for Mk19 grenade launchers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Come Back Alive Foundation

The Come Back Alive charitable foundation has supplied the first batch of 35 specialized sights for U.S.-made Mk19 grenade launchers for the Ukrainian military.

The charitable foundation made this announcement on Tuesday, October 31.

These initial 35 sights for American Mk.19 grenade launchers have already been deployed, notably among airborne assault and mechanized brigades. The total value of the supplied sights exceeds 3 million hryvnias ($82,785).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Recall that earlier this year, in collaboration with the Ukrainer, the project raised 13 million hryvnias ($358,737) to provide nearly 150 sights systems for U.S.-made automatic grenade launchers Mk.19.

According to the Come Back Alive, the initiative was born out of the realization that the standard sights for grenade launchers provided to the Ukrainian military through Western assistance hindered their ability for indirect fire, limiting them to direct-line targeting. This significantly restricted the Mk.19’s combat effectiveness.

Photo courtesy of Come Back Alive Foundation

The instructional department of the “Return Alive” Fund designed these sights with an artillery-based approach. The foundation said that during testing, the results were exceptional, as the grenades accurately hit their targets without the need for additional adjustments, even when the crew operated from a safer concealed firing position.

This innovative approach to enhancing weaponry is a testament to the ongoing commitment of organizations like the Come Back Alive charitable foundation to equip Ukraine’s military with low-cost and effective tools, ensuring they are better prepared for their defense efforts.

Photo courtesy of Come Back Alive Foundation

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.