According to the Militarnyi news agency, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has successfully used a new type of suicide drone equipped with target auto-tracking to strike Russian air defense systems.

Footage released by the SBU showcased the drones autonomously acquiring and engaging targets, effectively destroying Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including the “BUK” and “TOR” systems.

Despite efforts from Russian air defense systems, they were unable to prevent detection and engagement by Ukrainian drones.

The SBU reported significant successes, claiming the destruction of a group of Russian air defense systems in just one week, including various modifications of the “BUK” and “TOR-M2” missile systems, as well as other anti-aircraft systems.

These drones, likely featuring advanced technology, possess full protection against electronic warfare systems, enabling autonomous target engagement.

The use of drones with machine vision and autonomous target tracking offers improved effectiveness in engaging moving targets.

Sources suggest that these drones may be Ukrainian-made innovations, such as the RAM X, sharing conceptual similarities with the Israeli-made HERO-400 or Russian Lancet loitering munition — a type of suicide drone.