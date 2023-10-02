Monday, October 2, 2023
Ukraine to receive 10 Slinger ‘drone killer’ systems by year’s end

By Dylan Malyasov
EOS courtesy photo

Australian-based company Electro Optic Systems, better known as EOS, has confirmed that Ukraine will receive new Slinger counter-drone systems by year’s end.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Matt Jones from EOS pointed out that ten Slingers are expected to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of a U.S. military aid package.

The Slinger is an Australian-made counter-drone engagement system designed and developed to meet contemporary and emerging threats based on lessons learned in contemporary conflict regions, such as Ukraine.

The system incorporates a radar, 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, and EOS proprietary stabilization and pointing technology for counter-drone operations. The system is capable of tracking and engaging moving drones beyond 800m, with unique ammunition making it suitable for use in built-up environments.

EOS courtesy photo

As noted by the company, the Ukraine version will be used in coordination with Northrop Grumman’s M-ACE (acquisition, cueing and effector) system.

Last month, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko saw first-hand during testing how Slinger can bring down drones for a fraction of the cost of missiles.

“Sometimes those missiles cost millions. And you hit the drones, which cost $20,000, right? And it’s all about the cost,” Mr Myroshnychenko said.

“But you never know where that drone is aiming at and what exactly that drone is going to destroy.”

Slinger’s price tag is less than $1.55 million per system. It aims to take down drones at a cost of between $155 and $1,550 per engagement.

