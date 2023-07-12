Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Ukraine to get more armored vehicles from Australia

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Pte Michael Currie

Australia will donate an additional 30 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, Anthony Albanese has announced.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“The Bushmasters are a symbol of Australia’s support for Ukraine,” Mr Albanese said.

“They are valued very much by Ukrainian defense personnel and have saved their lives.”

Bushmasters are built in Bendigo and have been used in Ukraine to move troops in and out of frontline areas.

The Australian-built Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is designed to safely move soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat. The vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.

The new military aid package builds on Australia’s previous commitment of 90 Bushmasters, taking the total number to 120.

Australia has provided more than $710m in military aid, with overall support reaching a total of $890m.

