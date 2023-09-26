Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Ukraine tests underwater kamikaze drone

Maritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting sea trials of a new Marichka underwater drone designed to destroy enemy warships and maritime infrastructure.

The Marichka is an autonomous, unmanned underwater vehicle with a 200 kg warhead developed by AMMO UKRAINE charitable foundation. The creators of the underwater kamikaze claim to have brought together the best drone developers and other experts in the field as part of their project.

Some Ukrainian media reports claimed that the estimated cost of the underwater drone is about $433,000.

The drone is reportedly 6 meters long and has a range of about 1,000 kilometers. It can perform attack, transport or reconnaissance missions.

A video renderings from AMMO Ukraine have depicted Marichka with a six-bladed propeller, as well as two additional stabilizers toward the stern.

