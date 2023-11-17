Ukraine uses a new type of kamikaze drone to strike Russian targets

Video footage released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showcases a Russian 2S5 “Giatsint-S” self-propelled gun being targeted and ultimately destroyed by a kamikaze drone.

The video drew the attention of military analysts from the Militarnyi, who noted that in the initial frames, an unknown drone’s flight was visible, with V-shaped tail feathers resembling those of the Ukrainian Shark Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The drone’s rectangular wing structure also bears similarities to the initial Shark drone variant, indicating its potential transformation into a kamikaze drone.

It can be assumed that the new kamikaze drone was created based on this UAV. It’s worth mentioning that the aerodynamic scheme of the UAV is also similar to the Ukrainian RAM II drone and the Polish Warmate.

Additionally, the video shows the striking of a large amount of Russian armored vehicles using FPV drones.

In particular, the special forces struck five tanks, two BMPs, two APCs, automotive vehicles , a reconnaissance vehicle, and an armored vehicle resembling a command and control vehicle or a communication vehicle.