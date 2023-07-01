Saturday, July 1, 2023
Ukraine, Slovakia to jointly build 155mm artillery systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian media has reported that Ukraine and Slovakia plan to jointly develop a new 155mm self-propelled howitzer for the country’s armed forces.

According to the Militarnyi, Slovak Konstrukta Defence and Ukrainian Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Building Plant are discussing plans to launch a joint production effort of 155mm artillery systems.

“Our aim is to build a functional prototype of the new howitzer within one year,” says Alexander Gurský, director of Konstrukta Defence.

Both companies have already signed a memorandum of cooperation. This was also confirmed by Vitaliy Zagudayev, director of the Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Building Plant. The companies have also agreed on other types of joint activities.

“In Konstrukta Defence, we have found a good and reliable partner with whom we are developing projects in the field of mortars, ammunition, modernization of the Bohdan project, and the development of a new 155 mm howitzer,” Zahudaiev said.

According to Oleksandr Gursky, the cooperation began to develop because Ukrainians were satisfied with the Slovak Zuzana 2 howitzers that the Armed Forces ordered in the summer of 2022. The last of them arrived in Ukraine in January 2023.

This cooperation gave rise to the idea of building an entirely new howitzer, in which each side would invest its maximum capabilities and technical solutions.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

