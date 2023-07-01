Saturday, July 1, 2023
Ukraine sends Turkish-made Cobra II vehicles to the frontline

Image by Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly have deployed its Turkish-supplied Cobra II armored vehicles to the frontline.

Several Turkish-made vehicles have been photographed in the Kharkiv region.

First unveiled at IDEF 2013, the Cobra II is a more heavily armored successor to the Cobra. The Cobra II has a combat weight roughly double that of its predecessor and is slightly wider, longer and taller.

The Cobra II is a new generation of Otakar’s tactical wheeled armored vehicles, which offer a large internal volume and has the capacity to carry eleven military personnel including a driver and commander.

The Cobra II offers a high level of protection and payload capacity and high protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats. It has a gross vehicle weight of 18,500 kg. The vehicle has a length of 6.35 m, a width of 2.75 m, and a height of 26.5m.

The spotted Cobra II vehicles have fitted with a one-man open-top turret.

