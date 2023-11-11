Saturday, November 11, 2023
Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian military claims a successful strike on a convoy of Russian troops near Gladkivka, Skadovsk, in the Kherson region.

The strike, captured in footage circulating online, showcases a column of Russian military vehicles on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Multiple Ukrainian military Telegram channels, including those closely associated with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU), released video footage documenting the obliteration of both personnel and equipment belonging to the occupying forces.

The deadly strike reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the village of Gladkivka in the Skadovsk district. The video specifies that the convoy comprised 11 units of Russian military vehicles, transporting personnel and ammunition. Ukrainian troops targeted the head and tail of the convoy, delivering precision rocket strikes.

According to information accompanying the video release, up to 25 Russian occupants and eight units of military equipment were annihilated, while an additional 20 occupiers sustained injuries.

Details regarding the timing of the strike and the specific weaponry employed remain undisclosed at this time.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

