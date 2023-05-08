Ukraine receives Israeli-made multi-mission radars

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly received the first Israeli-made ground-based, multi-mission radars for Counter-UAS, Very Short-Range Air Defense (VSHORAD), Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM), and Hemispheric Surveillance operational missions.
Images appeared on social media last week, May 5th, showing the cutting-edge ieMHR multi-mission radar. This system is developed and manufactured by the Israeli company RADA Electronic Industries.
The ieMHR is a pulse-Doppler, software-defined, S-band radar platform incorporating an AESA antenna and GaN amplifiers with advanced 4D processing capabilities, providing unprecedented clutter handling and multipath mitigation.
The new radar will perform aerial surveillance, detection and tracking of every type of aerial activity, providing real-time information to Ukrainian troops, ensuring maximal security and safety within the protected area. The ieMHR will be integrated with additional sensors to create a broad site situational awareness sensor suite.
According to the Militarnyi, Ukraine will receive a total of 16 ieMHR radars. The first three of them have already arrived.
Funds for the modern Israeli-made radars were raised as part of a campaign that started on January 30 and was named “RADAROM!” in Lithuanian. The campaign involved public organizations supporting Ukraine in Lithuania: Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, 1K fondas and Stiprūs kartu, as well as the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.