Ukraine launches extensive missile attack on Zaliv shipyard in Kerch

In an official statement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed an extensive attack on the Zaliv shipyard in the Crimean port of Kerch.

The attack took place on the evening of November 4, causing damage to the maritime and port infrastructure of the shipyard.

The Ukrainian military has not disclosed further details about the operation. However, information has been circulating on Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels regarding a strike on the small missile ship “Askold.”

The “Askold” is a Karakurt class corvet, known as a carrier for the Kalibr cruise missiles and is considered one of the newest and most modern vessels in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was laid down at the Zaliv shipyard in 2016 and was only launched in 2021.

The successful strike on this shipyard carries significant implications in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, underlining Ukraine’s ability to target strategic assets in the region.