Friday, May 12, 2023
type here...

Ukraine gets US-made ADM-160 decoys

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
642
Photo by Zachary Rufus

Pro-Kremlin media reported that Ukraine launched two cruise missiles at Russian-occupied Luhansk on Friday, May 12th

Images appeared on the social media platform Telegram, showing what appears to be the wreckage of an ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy, or MALD. It is a U.S. missile designed to use in suppressing enemy air defenses.

MALD is a programmable, low-cost, modular, autonomous flight vehicle that mimics U.S. or allied aircraft to confuse enemy Integrated Air Defense Systems (IADS).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Operators send a formation of the MALD decoys into hostile airspace. The flexible, modular systems fly a preprogrammed mission that protects allied aircraft while confusing enemy-integrated air defense systems. Each craft weighs less than 300 pounds and has a range of around 500 nautical miles.

Previously, there were no reports about deliveries of these systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine demonstrates phenomenal results of interaction of examples of precision weapons into its old platforms. Earlier, it became known about the integration of AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles on MiG-29 fighter jets and Zuni unguided rockets on Su-25 attack aircraft.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine