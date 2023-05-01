Ukrainian attack aircraft now carry US rockets

The Ukrainian military has now officially confirmed that it has received Zuni aircraft rockets.

An image shared on social media by the Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, shows some Ukrainian Su-25 Frogfoot attack aircraft with Zuni aerial rockets.

The Zuni 5-inch Folding-Fin Aircraft Rocket (FFAR), or simply Zuni, is an unguided rocket that can carry various warheads, including high explosive, dual purpose, and fragmentation, along with illumination, smoke, and chaff variants.

The aircraft rockets can be mounted on Ukraine’s existing aircraft to be used for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations with an operational range of 8 km.

Earlier, the Pentagon also announced the transfer of this type of rocket to Ukraine. The announcement of the 29th US arms aid package stated that the Armed Forces should receive 4,000 Zuni air rockets.