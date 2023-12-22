Ukraine downs three Russian Su-34 bombers

Ukrainian military forces successfully intercepted and destroyed three Russian Su-34 bombers in southern Ukraine on Friday, December 22nd.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed the strike, stating, “Today, at noon, on the southern front, we’ve neutralized three Russian Su-34 bomber aircraft.”

Telegram channels closely linked to the Russian military confirmed the loss of three Su-34 aircraft and released images from the crash site of one of the downed aircraft. Reports indicate that part of the aircrew perished, while some managed to eject safely.

The Su-34, designated as “Fullback” by NATO, is a modern two-seater Russian fighter bomber meticulously designed for precision strikes against both ground and aerial targets. Capable of attaining speeds up to 1,900 km/h at altitudes reaching 14.6 km, it’s renowned for its combat versatility and prowess.

Russian deployment of Su-34 bombers in southern Ukraine, particularly in areas like Kherson, has significantly escalated the ongoing hostilities.

This successful interception underscores the Ukrainian military’s capability in countering aerial threats and safeguarding its airspace amid the ongoing war.