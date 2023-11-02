Thursday, November 2, 2023
Ukraine develops Piranha jammer to defend its armored vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Piranha-Tech

The Piranha AVD 360, a cutting-edge electronic warfare system designed to safeguard armored vehicles from Russian drones, has successfully completed field trials and is now poised for mass production.

Ukrainian digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov made this announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Piranha AVD 360 is a unique electronic warfare system designed to enhance the protection of armored vehicles and personnel against enemy drones. This system creates a protective dome extending up to 600 meters around it. When the system is active, a hostile drone or quadcopter cannot receive commands or transmit data. As a result, the unmanned aircraft either hovers in place and performs an emergency landing or falls uncontrollably from the sky.

Furthermore, the Piranha system disrupts satellite navigation systems, including Russia’s GLONASS.

The system is developed by Piranha-Tech, and they claim that the Piranha AVD 360, with a power of ≥200 watts, is designed to establish a protective field covering 360 degrees.

The installation of this system on military vehicles involves modifications to the vehicle’s structure. The equipment is housed within the vehicle, with characteristic fin-shaped antennas extending outside.

This achievement in Ukrainian defense technology provides a significant boost to the country’s military capabilities, helping protect against the evolving threat posed by hostile drones.

