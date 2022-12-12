Monday, December 12, 2022
Ukraine develops light rocket launcher

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian engineers have developed an improvised ground-based light rocket launcher that fires S-8 aircraft rockets.

The “Sivalka” VM-8 is a 16-tube launcher using 80mm S-8KO rockets typically fired by tactical aircraft and military helicopters.

The new system allows you to quickly turn light-wheeled vehicles into mobile rocket launchers.

The new system already was installed on the M1152A1 Humvee chassis and Ford F150 Raptor truck.

These mobile launchers are effective against all ground targets thanks to S-8KO rockets’ excellent penetration but require precision due to the HEAT explosive warhead.

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

