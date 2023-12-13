Ukraine defends against massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

In the late hours of December 13th, Russian forces executed a missile strike targeting Kyiv, unleashing a barrage of 10 ballistic missiles.

“The Russian occupiers carried out another missile strike on Kyiv today, deploying 10 missiles (Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles). All missiles were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense forces. Details regarding the attack are being assessed,” stated the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to information from the Office of the President, the missiles used were identified as 48N6 missiles from the S-400 air defense system, which, according to unconfirmed reports, was also employed in an attack on the Ukrainian capital on the night of December 11th.

Russian military forces have utilized missiles from the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems to target vital locations through advanced systems like the Iskander-M and air-launched missiles like the Kh-101/Kh-555.

It’s important to recall that the first documented use of such weaponry in an attack on Kyiv was recorded back in January 2023.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, disclosed that the objective of the enemy’s missile attack on Kyiv was a critical infrastructure target.

This recent aggression marks an alarming escalation in the ongoing conflict, heightening tensions in the region and underscoring the urgency for global attention and action in addressing the escalating crisis.