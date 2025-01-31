Ukraine confirms North Korean forces pulled from Kursk front

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) have confirmed that North Korean troops are no longer present in Russia’s Kursk region, where they had been deployed alongside Russian forces.

According to SSO spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko, the last sighting of North Korean troops in the area was approximately three weeks ago.

“Special Operations Forces report only on areas where our units operate. In this regard, we inform you that the presence of North Korean troops has not been observed for about three weeks. Most likely, after suffering heavy losses, they were forced to withdraw,” Kindratenko told Ukrainska Pravda.

The New York Times, citing Ukrainian and U.S. officials, reported that North Korean forces were pulled from frontline positions in Kursk after suffering heavy casualties.

“North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled off the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and U.S. officials,” the report stated.

However, U.S. officials believe the withdrawal may not be permanent. According to their sources, North Korean forces could return after additional training or if Russian commanders find new ways to deploy them to minimize further losses.

In November 2023, around 11,000 North Korean troops arrived in Russia, raising concerns in Ukraine and among its Western allies about the potential escalation of the war. However, in just three months, their numbers have dropped by half, according to Ukrainian military chief General Oleksandr Syrsky.

While Ukrainian soldiers who fought against the North Koreans described them as fierce warriors, Ukrainian officials noted that their lack of coordination with Russian forces led to high casualties. Since their deployment, North Korean troops have been operating with limited armored support and have rarely paused to regroup or retreat, according to Ukrainian frontline troops and officials.

Despite their withdrawal from the Kursk region, the future of North Korean involvement in the war remains uncertain. With Moscow facing continued battlefield pressure, military analysts warn that Russia may seek to reinforce its depleted ranks with further foreign deployments, including North Korean personnel.