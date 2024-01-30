Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian combat aircraft

News
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine’s military says it shot down a Russian aircraft in the eastern part of the country.

A Russian Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber was shot down over the Luhansk region, Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced.

Moscow has not provided any official comments or statements regarding these claims.

Su-34 is Russia’s most advanced twin-seat supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber — a type of jet not commonly found in western arsenals, with the US-made F-111 and F-15E Strike Eagle being the most similar multirole counterparts.

In service since 2014, Moscow deployed the jet on missions in Syria and Ukraine. Despite the Kremlin touting it as the crown jewel of its military aviation, Su-34s have been used in low-altitude bombing attacks due to a lack of guided missiles, exposing them to heavy air defenses.

