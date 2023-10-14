Ukraine blows up bridge destroying Russian convoy

A bridge near the occupied town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine was said to have been blown up by Ukrainian armed forces to stop the Russian column.

The Ukrainian military has claimed that they have destroyed a bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka, which led to the destruction of an entire column of the Russian army. The claim was made by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) on Facebook.

The Russian military also shared a short video showing the bridge damage and wreckage of several military vehicles, including the turret of a main battle tank.

The complete video shows at least three units of burned-out Russian military vehicles: a T-80 tank, a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and an Akhmat armored vehicle.

This bridge on the highway leading to Donetsk was a shortcut for the Russian army to quickly transport the necessary supplies. But blowing up the bridge will significantly complicate Russia’s logistics, according to the head of the press service of the Eastern military group, Captain Ilya Yevlash.

“Blowing up this highway will be another wake-up call that it will become more difficult to supply the group [Russian military] located south of Bakhmut. As this road led from Donetsk and was one of the shortest roads, the enemy could quickly transfer the much-needed supplies they needed,” he said.