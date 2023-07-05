Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Ukraine adds armor ‘cages’ to its artillery systems

Army
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Soldiers are seeking ways to protect their artillery systems from loitering munition and FPV drone attacks by adding ‘cope cages’ to their combat vehicles.

At least one Italian-supplied M109L self-propelled howitzer has been sighted near the frontline with a bizarre-looking armor ‘cage.’

The self-propelled howitzer was eqquiped with cope cages to counter the threat from drones and loitering munition.

The M109L 155mm howitzer is an upgraded variant of the American M109 155mm tracked self-propelled artillery system, specifically tailored to the Italian Army’s requirements. This modernized version of the widely used M109 howitzer features enhancements in firepower, mobility, and protection.

The M109L is equipped with a 155mm L/39 caliber gun, which has an extended firing range compared to its predecessors. Additionally, the M109L incorporates advanced fire control systems and communication equipment, enabling better coordination with other units on the battlefield.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

