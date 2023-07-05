Ukraine adds armor ‘cages’ to its artillery systems

Ukrainian Soldiers are seeking ways to protect their artillery systems from loitering munition and FPV drone attacks by adding ‘cope cages’ to their combat vehicles.

At least one Italian-supplied M109L self-propelled howitzer has been sighted near the frontline with a bizarre-looking armor ‘cage.’

The self-propelled howitzer was eqquiped with cope cages to counter the threat from drones and loitering munition.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M109L 155mm howitzer is an upgraded variant of the American M109 155mm tracked self-propelled artillery system, specifically tailored to the Italian Army’s requirements. This modernized version of the widely used M109 howitzer features enhancements in firepower, mobility, and protection.

The M109L is equipped with a 155mm L/39 caliber gun, which has an extended firing range compared to its predecessors. Additionally, the M109L incorporates advanced fire control systems and communication equipment, enabling better coordination with other units on the battlefield.