Tuesday, July 4, 2023
UK-made cruise missile debris found by Russian soldiers

NewsAviationMissiles & Bombs
By Dylan Malyasov
Images appeared on the social media platform Telegram on Monday, July 3rd, showing what seems to be the wreckage of an advanced air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missile — a British-made missile used by Ukrainians to hit Russian targets.

The remains of a British-supplied missile have been photographed, apparently found in a field area in or near the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The United Kingdom supplies Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, with a range of 250 kilometers (over 155 miles), the first known shipment of the long-range weaponry that Kyiv has long sought from its Western allies.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is launched from the air platform. With a firing range in excess of 155 miles it is just short of the 185-mile range capability of the US-made surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, that Ukraine has long asked for.

British media reports said Kyiv had promised, though, not to use the missiles to strike inside Russia’s territory.

