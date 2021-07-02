U.S. Marine Corps deploys its tank destroyers to Ukraine

U.S. Marine Corps eight-wheeled amphibious armored anti-tank missile carriers have deployed to Ukraine to support the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy.

The U.S. has deployed a Light Armored Vehicle-Anti-tank (LAV-AT) variant of its combat vehicles in Ukraine for the first time.

The LAV-AT weapon system is designed to protect reconnaissance and light infantry teams with its mission to defeat threats at long-range and in all weather conditions while adding the upgraded capability for target engagement.

The weapon system fires the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided—or TOW—missiles. It provides long-range stand-off anti-armor fire support to maneuvering Light Armored Reconnaissance companies and platoons. The LAV-AT also provides an observational capability in all climates, as well as other environments of limited visibility, thanks to an improved thermal sight system.

Secondary armament consists of a pintle-mounted 7.62 mm machine gun with 1 000 rounds, which is used for self-defense.

The LAV-AT has a crew of four, including commander, gunner, loader and driver. Crew enter and leave the vehicle via doors or roof hatches. Vehicle has a night fighting capability and can be operated in all weather conditions.

Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

