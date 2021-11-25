U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warns that conditions could change ‘with little notice’

Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, the American government’s representatives in the country are warning U.S. citizens that conditions could change ‘with little or no notice’.

The US Embassy in Kyiv sent the warning Wednesday morning, warning about unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.

“U.S. citizens are reminded the security conditions along the border may change with little or no notice,” the US Embassy in Kyiv warned. “Please check our website and social media pages for additional information.”

On November 22, CNN reported that the Biden administration is weighing sending military advisers and new equipment to Ukraine as Russia builds up forces near the border.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the plans, CNN reported that the Defense Department has been pressing for some equipment that would have gone to Afghanistan, like Mi-17 helicopters, to instead be sent to Ukraine.