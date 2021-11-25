Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warns that conditions could change ‘with little notice’

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Preston Hammon

Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, the American government’s representatives in the country are warning U.S. citizens that conditions could change ‘with little or no notice’.

The US Embassy in Kyiv sent the warning Wednesday morning, warning about unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.

“U.S. citizens are reminded the security conditions along the border may change with little or no notice,” the US Embassy in Kyiv warned. “Please check our website and social media pages for additional information.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

On November 22, CNN reported that the Biden administration is weighing sending military advisers and new equipment to Ukraine as Russia builds up forces near the border.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the plans, CNN reported that the Defense Department has been pressing for some equipment that would have gone to Afghanistan, like Mi-17 helicopters, to instead be sent to Ukraine.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine