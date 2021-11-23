US considering providing ex-Afghan Mi-17 helicopters for Ukraine

The United States is considering providing Ukraine with more weapons, including Mil Mi-17 helicopters previously belonged to the Afghan Air Force, CNN reported Monday.

On November 22, CNN reported that the Biden administration is weighing sending military advisers and new equipment to Ukraine as Russia builds up forces near the border.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the plans, CNN reported that the Defense Department has been pressing for some equipment that would have gone to Afghanistan, like Mi-17 helicopters, to instead be sent to Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Pentagon is now weighing what to do with Russian-made helicopters that the US originally purchased to give to the Afghan government.

It is worth noting that several Mi-17 helicopters of the Afghan Air Force are already in Ukraine, where they were being repaired and serviced under a contract with the United States to support the Afghan government.

Furthermore, reports from outlets in Afghanistan had suggested that about two dozen Mi-8/17 type helicopters of the Afghan Air Force are now outside the country and their fate remains unknown.