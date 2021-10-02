Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force activates first Europe-based F-35A Squadron

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Eric Burks

The 48th Fighter Wing has activated the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe F-35A squadron.

The 495th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed as the “Valkyries,” was reactivated at exactly 8:49 and 50 seconds, Friday morning, 30 years to the day since its designation as a fighter squadron.

The first F-35A is scheduled to arrive at RAF Lakenheath later this year. The base was selected to host the first U.S. F-35A squadrons in Europe based on very close ties with the Royal Air Force, existing infrastructure, and combined training opportunities. Additionally, the U.K. is a critical component in training and combat readiness for U.S. Air Forces in Europe due to its excellent airspace and F-35 program partnership.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Lt. Col. Ian D. McLaughlin has assumed command as the first commander since the squadron’s inactivation in 1991. “Today is an exciting day. There has been a great deal of work done to get us this far, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done prior to getting jets this winter. The 495th has a proud history and we’re excited to take the guidon forward to start building the foundation for first USAF F-35As stationed in Europe.”

The new F-35 squadron will consist of 27 aircraft and roughly 60 personnel.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine