Turkish firm to supply ammo line for Scandinavia

Turkish defense industry company Repkon has signed an agreement to establish a 155mm artillery ammunition filling line aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of Scandinavian nations amid rising security concerns across Europe.

The project is part of a broader effort by the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO) – which includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden – to enhance national defense capacities, develop joint synergies, and facilitate effective collaborative solutions in the face of growing geopolitical tensions.

As part of these initiatives, the Danish government recently reached an agreement with Norwegian defense firm Nammo to restart national ammunition production at the Elling plant. To fulfill its responsibilities, Nammo signed a contract with Repkon for the installation of a complete facility to handle the filling of TNT, IMX-101, and IMX-104 explosive materials into 155mm artillery shells.

Nammo, headquartered in Raufoss, Norway, is a major international aerospace and defense company with over 3,700 employees, 27 production facilities, and operations in 11 countries. It is recognized as a leading supplier of specialized ammunition, shoulder-launched weapons, and rocket motors.

The new facility will handle not only traditional ammunition but also modern, high-destructive next-generation explosives. Designed to operate with minimal manpower and maximum automation, the plant is expected to rank among the most technologically advanced of its kind worldwide.

Repkon, one of the few companies globally with advanced filling technology, has seen rising demand for its expertise in recent years. The Turkish firm has already signed agreements to set up ammunition production lines in the United States, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan.