Turkey to unveil new laser weapon system

Turkish defense firm Meteksan Defence Industry Inc. has announced that it developed a new ground-based laser system, called NAZAR.

As noted by the company, the NAZAR, one of the most curious projects of the Turkish Defence Industry, will be displayed for the first time at IDEF 2021.

Having been developed within the scope of the 1st Phase of NAZAR Project signed between the Presidency of Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey and Meteksan Defence in recent years, the land-based NAZAR System will be exhibited for the first time at the Meteksan Defence booth during IDEF 2021 Exhibition. Land-based NAZAR System provides broadband state-of-the-art laser soft-kill capability against EO/IR guided missiles to protect critical bases and facilities.

The NAZAR Project, which contains a technology that very few countries in the world are working on, is accepted as a strategically critical project on behalf of Turkey with its laser soft-kill capability. The system has been developed with the ability to detect EO and IR-guided missiles and to apply laser dazzling and soft-kill techniques directed against missiles with this feature. Thus, it will be possible to neutralize EO/IR guided missiles from long distances.

NAZAR has been developed to not only be effective against known EO/IR guided missiles, but also to have reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities that will provide an advantage against asymmetric threats thanks to its broadband operation capability. The system will also be able to work in integration with other sensors and systems to increase overall efficiency.

In the first stage, NAZAR can be used on a mobile platform by being easily transported to the desired locations in accordance with the operational needs. The electricity needed for the operation of the system is provided by its own generator, so there is no need for an external power source. Following the Land System developed in the 1st Phase of the NAZAR Project, the necessary modifications will be made to increase the Anti-ship Missile Defense (ASMD) capabilities of warships and it will be deployed to military ships. It can also be used as a test and training aid for the development, testing and evaluation of laser dazzle and soft-kill techniques.

Meteksan Defence Industry, Inc. develops national, independent and unique high-tech products for the Turkish Armed Forces and other security forces in the defense industry sector. Meteksan Defence, which operates in 6 main areas; radar systems, perimeter surveillance systems, laser and electro-optic systems, communication systems, underwater acoustic systems and platform simulators, is involved in many critical projects such as Turkey’s national ship, helicopter, unmanned aerial vehicle platform projects and the development of anti-tank and air defense missile systems. Radar systems for helicopters and UAVs, perimeter surveillance radars, drone defense systems, altimeters, data links of tactical and strategic missile systems, sonar systems, underwater early warning and communication systems and training simulators are the major original and national products developed by Meteksan Defence.