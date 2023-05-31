Turkey taps FNSS to upgrade infantry fighting vehicles

Due to emerging threats and new technologies on mission equipment’s and weapon systems, it is aimed to upgrade AAPCs with selective equipment and systems. FNSS package covers upgrade areas such as improvements on mobility, protection levels, life support, electronic systems, situational awareness and firepower. Within the scope of the capability enhancement program, the vehicles will be fitted with a dual gun remote controlled weapon system with close-range surveillance system, auxiliary power unit, A/C system, automatic fire suppression system, spall liners, driver vision system and navigation system. In addition, necessary engineering efforts will be carried out for the integration of the gunshot detection system. A complete vehicle overhauling including engine & transmission will also take place under the scope of contract. All these improvements in reliability and durability will increase mission capabilities while minimising maintenance services during operational deployments.

FNSS has a history of success stories about completing modernization programs for different armies such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, USA, Bahrain and The Philippines. With its experience and knowledge in modernization and new generation vehicle developments, FNSS offers most advanced solutions for vehicle sustainability programs based on user requirements and specifications. The company recently started deliveries of modernized ACV-15 IFV platforms to the Turkish Army under the scope of ACV-15 capability enhancement and life extension program contract.

FNSS’ capability enhancement & life extension solution represents significant upgrades to an already proven and reliable military platform by extending the service life of the vehicles and ensuring that the vehicles remain an effective and relevant asset for modern combat requirements.

