Turkey says it tested new short-range ballistic missile

By Dylan Malyasov
Turkish defense company Roketsan test-launched a new ballistic missile with a more than 500km range.

Local media reported that Roketsan successfully test-fired its Tayfun (Typhoon) short-range ballistic missile in the northeastern province of Rize.

This was the second successful test launch of the new Turkish missile system. The first test-fired was in October 2022.

The weight of the missile payload is unknown.

The new missile system is mounted on the Belarus-made MZKT “Volat” 8-wheeled transporter-erector-launcher.

As noted by the company, the new short-range ballistic missile system will provide accurate and effective fire
power on strategic targets on the battlefield.

