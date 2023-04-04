The Netherlands to buy Israeli-made rocket launchers

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the Netherlands will procure new Israeli-made rocket artillery systems.

According to a press release, Dutch Army will receive Elbit Systems’ Precise and Universal Launch Systems, called a PULS.

“As a result, for the first time in years, Dutch Defense has its missile artillery. It is needed for effective ground-based fire support because it reaches farther, has larger payloads and can reach its target faster than current fire support assets,” the news release says.

The Dutch fire support currently has armored howitzers that can shoot up to 50 kilometers away.

Elbit Systems describes the launcher as an ‘autonomous’ artillery rocket system.

As noted by the company, unlike standard artillery, with PULS there is no need to move artillery units based on the required firing range; the versatile solution can fire a variety of ammunition types to various ranges from the same position, to ranges of up to 300km.

The multi-purpose launcher features two PODS; each POD is designed for a specific rocket type: the Accular 122mm (18 rockets) with a range of up to 35km, the Accular 160mm (10 rockets) with a range of up to 40km, the EXTRA (4 rockets) with a range of up to 150km and the Predator Hawk (2 rockets) with a range of up to 300km.

The system can accurately and effectively neutralize the specified targets at all ranges, the company said.