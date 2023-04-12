Swiss Army selects Spike LR2 missile for anti-tank capability

The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement has decided to procure the Spike LR2 missile for the Swiss Armed Forces.

“The chosen system is set to be initially used by the infantry on a mobile basis. The system will not be integrated into a carrier platform in the first stage. However, the possibility remains to integrate the SPIKE LR2 system into vehicles at a later date,” the news release says.

Procurement is to be proposed to Parliament in the 2024 Armed Forces Dispatch.

SPIKE LR2 is an advanced state-of-the-art 5th generation multi-purpose multi-platform missile.

Compared to its predecessor in the SPIKE missile family, SPIKE LR2 features an increased engagement range of 5.5 km (ground launch), enhanced lethality as well as a weight reduction both of the missile and the launcher.

Eurospike is a joint venture based in Röthenbach a.d. Pegnitz (D) between Diehl Defence GmbH, Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The development, design and qualification of the system will be carried out for the most part at Rafael in Israel. A large part of the SPIKE LR2 components for the European market are produced across locations in Germany.