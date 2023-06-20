Swedish Army to get thousands of tactical vehicles from IDV

IDV (Iveco Defence Vehicles), which specializes in defense and special civil vehicles, has signed a framework agreement with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration to provide up to 3,000 light tactical vehicles to the Swedish Armed Forces, with an initial order for 400 vehicles worth 850 million SEK (about $80 million).

As noted by the company, it has signed a Framework Agreement (FWA) to supply up to 3,000 Light Multi Purpose Vehicles LMPV) of the type MUV 4×4 (Military Utility Vehicle) to the Swedish Armed Forces.

The Framework Agreement extends over four years 2023 until 2027 with the option to extend the agreement for additional five years. The MUV 4×4, the selected vehicle considered able to fulfil the LMPV requirements, is available in 12 different variants including troop transport vehicles, medical variant vehicles, communication vehicles, logistic vehicles, and dog transport.

The 12 different LMPV versions can easily be accommodated on the MUV platform, a versatile and modular family of vehicles with several combinations in terms of GVW, chassis, cab, engine and driveline. The vehicles offered by IDV will guarantee high levels of mobility, compatibility with military fuels, adaptability to diverse climatic ranges, and top-notch EMC performance.

The MUV is a purpose-built military vehicle, developed to be the natural successor of IDV’s work horse, the M40E15-WM, compliant with military and NATO standards, which significantly benefits also from important synergies with heavily industrialized components.

Rugged and highly mobile, the MUV has been designed to meet military users’ broad spectrum of operation requirements. With a GVW of up to 7 ton, the vehicle is designed to offer a maximum payload of 4 ton. The engine is specifically designed to operate in demanding environments, including extreme temperatures ranging from -32°C to +49°C, and can also operate with NATO fuels.

Mobility is further enhanced by a permanent 4×4 drive with central/front/rear lockable differentials and a PTO equipped transfer case as well as by an independent front suspension system with torsion bar, which ensures balanced off-road mobility, handling, and reliability.

By maximizing the commonality of components and manufacturing across the MUV family, the logistical footprint is reduced while, at the same time, flexibility is improved by introducing modular superstructures to enhance MUV’s suitability in various operational scenarios.